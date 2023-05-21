Moscow Says Kiev Lost 220 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk, Bakhmut in Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Ukraine has lost over 120 military in the Donetsk direction, and up to 100 troops in the Bakhmut direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, over 120 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery unit, a US-made M109 self-propelled artillery unit, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed ... over the past day," the ministry said, adding that an ammunition depot has also been destroyed near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Up to 100 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, along with a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, five pick-up trucks, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit were destroyed over the past day in the Bakhmut direction, the ministry said.

This is in addition to over 200 Ukrainian troops destroyed in other combat areas, according to the Russian ministry's statement.

Russian air defense systems intercepted 15 HIMARS shells, Uragan and Storm Shadow rockets over the day.