UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Kiev Lost 220 Military, Mercenaries In Donetsk, Bakhmut In Past Day

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Moscow Says Kiev Lost 220 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk, Bakhmut in Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Ukraine has lost over 120 military in the Donetsk direction, and up to 100 troops in the Bakhmut direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, over 120 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery unit, a US-made M109 self-propelled artillery unit, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed ... over the past day," the ministry said, adding that an ammunition depot has also been destroyed near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Up to 100 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, along with a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, five pick-up trucks, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit were destroyed over the past day in the Bakhmut direction, the ministry said.

This is in addition to over 200 Ukrainian troops destroyed in other combat areas, according to the Russian ministry's statement.

Russian air defense systems intercepted 15 HIMARS shells, Uragan and Storm Shadow rockets over the day.

Related Topics

Storm Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vehicle Kramatorsk Donetsk Tank Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration annou ..

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration announce launch of &#039;ACRES 2023 ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India ..

Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India on 29th May

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclass ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclassifies 64 air quality monitorin ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039 ..

Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039;Shams Creative Fest&#039;

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach footba ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach football tournament in Abu Dhabi Cor ..

14 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency an ..

Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency and its Impact on operational co ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.