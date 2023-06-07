UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Kiev May Blow Up Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility In Kharkiv

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Moscow Says Kiev May Blow Up Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility in Kharkiv

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Ukrainian authorities may be preparing a provocation to blow up a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Kharkiv Region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are receiving reports of other terrorist acts, dirty methods and plans that Ukrainian functionaries do not disdain. Due to the lack of military success in the confrontation with Russia, the Kiev regime is considering the possibility of blowing up a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Kharkiv and then accusing Moscow of launching a missile attack on a nuclear facility," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat called it "the absolute political agony of the Kiev regime."

"It is obvious. They took themselves to an extreme, they put themselves into a stalemate, they themselves cannot get out of there.

They cannot gain strength, admit that after selling the country, the people and their own history, they sold themselves. There is no strength to admit, and now they have launched such large-scale terrorist acts and diversions," Zakharova added.

Earlier in the week, the upper part of the Kakhovka HPP on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling. It did not completely destroy the plant's dam, but caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the incident. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia categorically rejected the accusations, adding that the attack was a deliberate act of sabotage by the Ukrainian side.

