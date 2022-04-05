UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Kiev Prepares New Staged Video Of Civilians Allegedly Killed By Russian Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Moscow Says Kiev Prepares New Staged Video of Civilians Allegedly Killed by Russian Forces

Ukraine's main center for information and psychological operations conducted another staged filming in the village of Moshchun near Kiev with civilians allegedly killed by the Russian military, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Ukraine's main center for information and psychological operations conducted another staged filming in the village of Moshchun near Kiev with civilians allegedly killed by the Russian military, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"According to confirmed information, on the evening of April 4, in the village of Moshchun, 23 kilometers north-west of Kiev, servicemen of the 72nd Ukrainian main center for information and psychological operations conducted another staged filming of civilians allegedly killed by the violent actions of the Russian armed forces for subsequent distribution through the western media," Konashenkov told a briefing.

Similar events were also organized by the Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop and other Ukrainian cities, he added.

