Moscow Says Kiev Sought to Accuse Russia of Creating Radiation Focus at Zaporizhzhia NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Kiev wanted to accuse Russia of creating a radiation focus at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

The ministry said that Kiev attempted to implement a monstrous provocation on the territory adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia NPP overnight. In particular, while patrolling the protected area adjacent to the station, a mobile patrol of the Russian National Guard was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage group ” heavy fire was opened from small arms from the windows of several floors of an educational and training complex located outside the power plant.

The firing points of the Ukrainian sabotage groups were suppressed by return fire from small arms. Leaving the building, the sabotage groups set fire to the building.

"The purpose of the provocation of the Kiev regime at the nuclear facility is an attempt to accuse Russia of creating a source of radioactive contamination. All this testifies to the criminal intent of the Kiev regime or Zelenskyy's complete loss of control over the actions of Ukrainian sabotage groups with the participation of foreign mercenaries," Konashenkov told reporters.

The fire was put out, he said, adding that now it is working as usual, and the radiation background is normal.