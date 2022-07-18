Moscow Says Kiev Today Proved Again Ukraine Not Planning to Hold Talks With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Kiev has once again proved that it does not intend to hold peace negotiations with Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that negotiations with Russia are possible only after Moscow's defeat.

"A response to all those who reproach Russia for 'not negotiating with the Kiev regime.' The Kiev regime itself refused (to hold talks). Today, Kuleba confirmed this once again," Zakharova said.