UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Kiev Today Proved Again Ukraine Not Planning To Hold Talks With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Moscow Says Kiev Today Proved Again Ukraine Not Planning to Hold Talks With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Kiev has once again proved that it does not intend to hold peace negotiations with Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that negotiations with Russia are possible only after Moscow's defeat.

"A response to all those who reproach Russia for 'not negotiating with the Kiev regime.' The Kiev regime itself refused (to hold talks). Today, Kuleba confirmed this once again," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kiev All

Recent Stories

President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

22 minutes ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

2 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

2 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.