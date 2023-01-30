Moscow Says Korean Peninsula Escalation Likely, but Hopes Situation Will Not Deteriorate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Further escalation on the Korean peninsula is quite likely if Seoul and Tokyo maintain a confrontational course, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"If such a confrontational course is maintained, further escalation is quite likely," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister added that Russia expects that the situation in the region will not deteriorate to a dangerous point.

"However, we hope that the situation will not deteriorate to a dangerous point and all interested parties will come to an understanding that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic way to resolve the complex problems of the Korean peninsula by reaching compromise agreements on the creation of a system of peace and collective security, the balance of forces in Northeast Asia," the minister added.