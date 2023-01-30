UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Korean Peninsula Escalation Likely, But Hopes Situation Will Not Deteriorate

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Moscow Says Korean Peninsula Escalation Likely, but Hopes Situation Will Not Deteriorate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Further escalation on the Korean peninsula is quite likely if Seoul and Tokyo maintain a confrontational course, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"If such a confrontational course is maintained, further escalation is quite likely," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister added that Russia expects that the situation in the region will not deteriorate to a dangerous point.

"However, we hope that the situation will not deteriorate to a dangerous point and all interested parties will come to an understanding that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic way to resolve the complex problems of the Korean peninsula by reaching compromise agreements on the creation of a system of peace and collective security, the balance of forces in Northeast Asia," the minister added.

Related Topics

Russia Tokyo Seoul All Asia

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizatio ..

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizational visits released

11 minutes ago
 FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leader ..

FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leadership

19 minutes ago
 Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at ..

Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at 3pm today

39 minutes ago
 ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

2 hours ago
 UAE President's visit to Islamabad postponed

UAE President's visit to Islamabad postponed

2 hours ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.