Moscow Says Kosovo Situation Close To Interethnic Conflict, EU Mediation Attempts Failed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Says Kosovo Situation Close to Interethnic Conflict, EU Mediation Attempts Failed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The situation in Kosovo is on the verge of an interethnic conflict, and the EU's mediation attempts to establish dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina showed Brussels' helplessness, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We are closely monitoring the dramatic developments in Kosovo. The situation there has escalated once again over the past month, coming to the verge of an interethnic conflict," Zakharova said.

The failure of mediation efforts of the European Union ” the UN General Assembly instructed the bloc to establish a dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina back in 2010 ” has demonstrated the helplessness of the EU, the diplomat added.

"Comments from the Serbian leadership on the agreement confirm that Belgrade has no illusions about what has been achieved,"  Zakharova said, adding that the protection of the rights of Serbs in Kosovo, including the right to freedom on movement, is paramount for Belgrade.  

