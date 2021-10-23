UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Kosovo's Decision To Expel Russian Diplomats Not To Affect Their Legal Status

Pristina's actions against Russian diplomats do not entail any consequences for their legal status as they are accredited with the UN Mission in Kosovo, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Pristina's actions against Russian diplomats do not entail any consequences for their legal status as they are accredited with the UN Mission in Kosovo, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On Friday, the president of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, said that she was "expelling" two Pristina-based Russian diplomats accredited to the diplomatic mission in Serbia over their alleged "harmful influence" in the region.

"We assume that this attack by the administration in Pristina does not entail consequences for the legal status of the mentioned Russian diplomatic personnel.

Under the international law and the UN Security Council Resolution 1244, fundamental for the Kosovo settlement, they are accredited with the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) and have nothing to do with the structures of this self-proclaimed 'state'," Zakharova noted.

The Russian Embassy in Serbia said earlier that it did not recognize Pristina's decisions and condemned the attempts to prevent Russian diplomats accredited with UNMIK from carrying out their legitimate activities as absolutely unacceptable. Pristina's move was described in the statement as "a provocation against Russian diplomats."

