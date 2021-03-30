UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Lack Of Political Will Impeding Syrian Refugee Repatriation Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) A lack of political will to settle the Syrian crisis head-on is hampering efforts to return Syrian refugees to their homes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, there's a lack of political will, which makes it difficult for many displaced persons to return in a safe and dignified way," Vershinin said in an address at the fifth EU-UN donor conference for Syria.

He went on to say that Moscow believed the political settlement of the Syrian crisis must go hand-in-hand with "effective humanitarian support in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"

Vershinin recalled that Russia continues to provide large amounts of food and other humanitarian support throughout the country.

The statements were delivered at the fifth Brussels conference for Syria seeking to accrue donations for the approximately 24 million in need of humanitarian aid after a decade of war. The UN estimated that some $10 billion is needed this year alone to help fund food, water and sanitation, health services, education, child vaccinations and shelter for millions of Syrians.

