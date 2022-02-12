UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Lavrov Told Blinken West's Response Ignored Moscow's Key Security Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday said that the West's response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees ignored Moscow's key concerns, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"As the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, the response of Washington and Brussels to the drafts of the Russian-US treaty and agreement with NATO on security guarantees that we have submitted ignores key provisions for us, primarily on the non-expansion of the alliance and the non-deployment of strike weapons systems near the Russian borders," the ministry said in a statement.

These issues will be at the center of Moscow's assessment of the documents received from the US and NATO, Lavrov said. He also reminded Blinken that any actions undermining indelible security in the Euro-Atlantic region are unacceptable, according to the ministry.

