MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) London's groundless "interference" and "hacking" accusations against Moscow contribute to some negative information background, which affects the bilateral dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department Director Sergey Belyaev told Sputnik in an interview.

In late July, a UK parliamentary committee released a report on "Russian meddling," accusing Moscow of making attempts to undermine the global order through engagement in international organizations. Prior to that, the UK National Cyber Security Centre claimed that Russia-linked hackers made attempts to steal information related to COVID-19 vaccines development from UK, US and Canadian pharmaceutical companies and scientists.

"In general, these stories can be qualified as quite a shallow repetition of the well-known baseless accusations against Russia, which the West has been putting forward for years. The authors' points are in line with the 'highly likely' or 'almost certainly' style, since no proof and no exact facts pointing to 'interference' are provided. Instead, negative information background is created, which affects the dialogue between the countries and normal development of the bilateral ties," Belyaev said.

According to the diplomat, those initiating such accusations could pursue such aims as "to bring to mind London's active role in containing our country in the international arena" or "to divert attention from the stalled UK-EU negotiations on the parameters of post-Brexit cooperation."

"I also do not rule out trivial intention of the UK special services to show how important they are and to exercise influence on the governmental policy," Belyaev added.

The official expressed the belief that Russia and the United Kingdom would sooner or later have to cooperate on amending the legal framework of post-Brexit ties.

On January 31, the UK withdrew officially from the European Union and immediately entered a transition period, which lasts until the end of the year and envisions negotiations on the future relations.