Moscow Says Mainly Up To Syrian Military, Its Allies To Fight Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

Fending off terrorists from Syria is a task that must be carried out by the Syrian military and forces that legally cooperate with it, not outside actors, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Fending off terrorists from Syria is a task that must be carried out by the Syrian military and forces that legally cooperate with it, not outside actors, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Russia and Turkey, which are the guarantor states of the Syrian truce alongside Iran, held a summit on the situation in Syria's embattled Idlib province on Thursday. Despite its peacemaking role, Ankara has gone on to conduct military operations in northern Syria against forces which it deems a threat to national security in border areas. The summit took place in light of the most recent confrontation between the Turkish and Syrian militaries in Idlib, which is one of the last pockets of land occupied by terrorists.

"Irrespective of yesterday's [Russian-Turkish] talks, as far as the killing of militants and terrorists is concerned, if they have been identified, they should, of course, first and foremost be killed by the Syrian armed forces and the forces, countries and contingents that legally cooperate with the Syrian authorities. This is our principled position and it has not changed," Zakharova told a press briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in the Kremlin on Thursday for talks aimed at de-escalating the tensions in Idlib. What resulted was a ceasefire in the region, which began at midnight on Friday, as well as a pledge to establish a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the strategic M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo. Both sides also expressed their commitment to the so-called Astana format of Syrian settlement talks.

A military source told Sputnik earlier on Friday that the current situation in the Syrian northwestern city of Saraqib, located in the heart of Idlib, was relatively calm, as the warring sides seemed to be observing the new ceasefire.

In the past, Russia, which has been supporting the Syrian military in its fight against terrorism, accused Turkey of failing to meet its obligations under a previous bilateral memorandum on Idlib demilitarization that was signed by Putin and Erdogan in September 2018. Ankara has denied the claims.

