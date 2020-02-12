Moscow Says Majority of PACE Lawmakers Support Maintaining Dialogue With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) A majority of lawmakers in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) do not believe in isolating Russia and support maintaining dialogue channels with Moscow, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation Nikolay Kobrinets said in an interview with Sputnik.

A Russian delegation attended PACE's winter session in the French city of Strasbourg from January 27-31, marking Moscow's return to the assembly after its voting rights, which were stripped in 2014, were restored last June. A member of the delegation, head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee Leonid Slutsky, said that the session had been "successful despite all problematic issues." Kobrinets shared this opinion, adding that a majority of PACE lawmakers are committed to Russia's participation in the assembly.

"The most important conclusion drawn from the session is that PACE has a stable majority that recognizes the senselessness and futility of isolating Russia, values its [Russia's] participation in the Council of Europe, and aims to continue dialogue with us," Kobrinets stated.

The diplomat also remarked that Russia had complete voting rights at the recent PACE session, adding that Moscow had paid all its outstanding contributions to the assembly after lawmakers in June voted to reinstate Russia's rights in full.

"After the voting rights of our parliamentarians was reinstated in June 2019, we, as promised, fully paid our contributions to the Council of Europe budget, and [activities supported by] its partial agreements," Kobrinets remarked.

The diplomat also stated that Moscow had paid its budget contributions even for the years Russian lawmakers were excluded from the assembly. The diplomat added that this should be seen as a "goodwill gesture" after the discriminatory action to strip Russian lawmakers of their voting rights more than five years ago.

"I remind you that in 2017, our country suspended contribution payments to the Council of Europe. This was a forced, and it is important to emphasize, legitimate reaction to the discrimination against Russia's delegation to PACE," Kobrinets stated.

In April 2014, Russia's PACE delegation was stripped of its voting rights, its ability to take part in monitoring missions and right to participate in the assembly's leadership institutions, in response to Crimea's reunification with Russia after a referendum that was not recognized by the West despite Russia insisting that the vote was held in line with international law. Moscow began suspending payments to the Council of Europe in 2017 until the rights of its delegation were restored.

PACE lawmakers voted 96-44 in favor, with seven abstentions, to fully restore the Russian delegation's voting rights in June. At the most recent session, the head of the Russian delegation Petr Tolstoy was elected to the post of PACE vice-president.