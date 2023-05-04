UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Meant Its Words On Washington's Role In Recent Drone Attack On Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Moscow said what it meant to say concerning the role of Washington in the attempted attacked of UAVs on the Kremlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, but they were disabled and caused no casualties or material damage.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that "decisions on such actions and terrorist attacks are made not in Kiev, but in Washington." Later, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the United States had nothing to do with a recent drone attack on the Kremlin.

"We said exactly what we meant to say," Peskov said, commenting on Kirby's statement.

