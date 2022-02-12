Moscow Says Media Attack on Russia Aims to Discredit Its Security Guarantees Proposals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) A coordinated media attack is being carried out against Russia, the Western media are replicating false information about the alleged "aggression of Russia" against Ukraine, and the aim of this attack is to discredit Moscow's proposals on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In late 2021 ” early 2022, the global media scene has been seeing a campaign unprecedented in its scale and sophistication, the purpose of which is to convince the global community that the Russian Federation is preparing an invasion of the territory of Ukraine," the statement says.

The foreign ministry noted that the media, contrary to the standards of honest journalism, spread "blatant misinformation, engage in manipulations in order to introduce the thesis about Moscow's aggressive intentions into public opinion."

"At the same time, the detailed and reasoned explanations of Russian officials were ignored, in particular, repeated assurances of Russia's commitment to a peaceful diplomatic settlement of the crisis in Ukraine on the basis of the Minsk Package of Measures, references to the national sovereign right of states to redeploy their armed forces on their territory, as well as statements about the defensive nature of the military exercises conducted jointly with the armed forces of Belarus.

In addition, Moscow's concerns were ignored, indicating that it was the West that was moving its military infrastructure to the borders of Russia, providing military-technical assistance to Ukraine, arming it, sending its military instructors, conducts large-scale and dangerous military exercises," the ministry said.

"Essentially, the Western media served the political order of their governments by coordinated dissemination of unreliable information, participating in a full-scale information war," the ministry added.

It noted that the fake publications in the Western media were "proof that a coordinated media attack is being carried out against Moscow, aimed at undermining and discrediting Russia's just demands regarding the provision of security guarantees, as well as justifying Western geopolitical aspirations and military development of the territory of Ukraine."