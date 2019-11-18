Moscow Says Minsk Should Consider Russia-Belarus Border Regime in Visa Talks With EU

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The Russia-Belarus special border-crossing regime should be considered in Minsk's visa facilitation negotiations with the European Union, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The special regime that exists between [Russia and Belarus] needs to be considered in [visa facilitation] talks," Peskov said, when asked whether Moscow planned to strengthen control of the Russia-Belarus border if the EU and Belarus simplified their visa regime.

The spokesman added that Moscow saw bilateral cooperation with Minsk as solid and mutually beneficial, but also paid attention to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's choice of words, in reference to a recent statement made by Belarus' head, in which he said Minsk would not sign a document until certain bilateral economic issues were not settled.