Moscow Says Munich Conference Spreads Fake News, Not Dealing With Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that the Munich Security Conference continues spreading fake news rather than dealing with security issues.

"The Munich Conference became the next stage, the next platform that was involved.

In fact, it should deal with security policy issues, but it is engaged in the development of information about further attacks and in spreading fakes, and in general it is demonstrating its own helplessness," Zakharova told Channel One Russia.