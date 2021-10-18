Moscow Says NATO Can Choose Member State Ambassador in Charge of Emergency Contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) An ambassador of a NATO member state in Russia, chosen by the alliance, can respond for emergency contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that contacts should be maintained through the Russian ambassador in Belgium.

"The Russian Federation's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador in Belgium will maintain emergency contacts with the alliance's headquarters. An ambassador of a NATO member state in Moscow, chosen by the alliance, can perform similar functions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.