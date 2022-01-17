UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Never Took Part, Will Not Partake In Arming Of Warring Parties In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russia has never taken part and will not participate in the arming of the warring parties in Afghanistan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Russia has not participated in any way and is not going to participate in the arming of the Afghan warring parties.

We are convinced that the supply of weapons to the parties to the conflict will not contribute to the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, but, on the contrary, will lead to the aggravation of intra-Afghan contradictions, fraught with the incitement of a civil war on ethnic grounds," the ministry said in a statement.

Commenting on US experts' publications about the alleged supply of Russian weapons to Afghanistan's national resistance front, the ministry denounced them as insinuations.

