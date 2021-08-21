UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says New Sanctions Show US Unwilling To Build Partner Relations

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 07:59 PM

Russia views a new batch of sanctions as a sign of Washington's unwillingness to build relations with Moscow on a partnership basis, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday

On Friday, the US Treasury Department unveiled sanctions against nine Russian individuals and two entities linked to the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny a year ago. Additionally, the US imposed sanctions on two Russian companies and two vessels over their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

"We believe that these hostile actions of the Joe Biden administration are dictated by the lack of political will and desire to build Russian-American relations on a partnership basis," Zakharova said in a statement.

She stressed that, contrary to the spirit of the Geneva summit and the agreements reached by the Russian and US presidents, Washington chooses to ignore cooperation with Moscow on such pressing issues, as the Afghanistan "failure," and, instead, imposes new sanctions.

Such actions look "pitiful and doomed," according to Zakharova, and testify to "Washington's inability to abandon arrogant rudeness and unwillingness to accept the reality, despite knowing in advance that putting pressure on Russia is useless."

"Our response, as always, will be tough and adequate," the ministry spokeswoman warned.

She at the same time expressed hope that "rational considerations and awareness of the counterproductiveness of spreading toxicity in bilateral relations" will prevail in the White House.

