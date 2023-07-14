Open Menu

Moscow Says No Data Confirming N. Korean Missile Fell In Exclusive Economic Zone Of Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) There is currently no data confirming that North Korea's missile fell within the exclusive economic zone of Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

On Thursday, UN Assistant Secretary-General in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Khaled Khiari said that the missile fired by Pyongyang on July 12 landed within Russia's exclusive economic zone and was possibly the longest ballistic missile launch.

"At the moment, there are no supporting data on the fall (of the North Korean missile) in our exclusive economic zone," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

United Nations Russia Pyongyang North Korea July

