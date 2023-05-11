Moscow Says No Date for New Grain Deal Meeting, Will Continue Dialogue With UN, Ankara

The dates for a new meeting to discuss the Black Sea initiative and the grain deal included in it have not been determined yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The dates for a new meeting to discuss the Black Sea initiative and the grain deal included in it have not been determined yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

A high-level meeting on the grain deal in a quadripartite format was held in Istanbul from May 10-11.

"A new meeting is not scheduled, but we remain in close contact with Turkish representatives and with UN representatives," Vershinin told Russian journalists.