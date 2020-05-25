UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says No Information Available On Conference On US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Hungary and Canada, as the Open Skies Treaty depositories, should convene in a month or two a conference in connection with Washington's withdrawal from the deal, but no information is available so far, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday.

"We should keep in mind that depositories ” Hungary and Canada ” should convene a conference in the period between 30 and 60 days after receiving the United States' notification, in order to discuss issues related to the consequences that the US decision means for the treaty," Grushko said.

"I have not seen [information about the conference], but they should convene it," Grushko said.

The deputy foreign minister expressed hope that this would be a personal meeting, not one in online format.

"I believe this will be the key stage for defining the fate of the treaty in the conditions when a country leaves it and therefore withdraws a large area ” the US territory ” from the zone covered by the treaty," Grushko said,

