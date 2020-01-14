UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says No Reason To Launch Dispute Resolution Mechanism On Iran Nuclear Deal

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:54 PM

Moscow sees no reason to trigger a dispute resolution mechanism within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA) as the decision by the EU big three may make it impossible to return to the nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Moscow sees no reason to trigger a dispute resolution mechanism within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA) as the decision by the EU big three may make it impossible to return to the nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Germany, France and the UK said in a joint statement earlier in the day that they were left with no choice but to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 deal, given Iran's reduction of its JCPOA obligations.

"The decision of the European participants in the JCPOA to proceed with the launch of the dispute resolution mechanism stipulated in paragraph 36 of the JCPOA .

.. is deeply disappointing and causes a serious concern," the ministry said in a statement.

"We don't see any reason for such a move. We do not rule out that the ill-conceived actions of the EU trio may lead to a new escalation around the JCPOA and make it impossible to return the implementation of the nuclear deal to the originally agreed framework, which the E3 allegedly seeks," the statement said.

The ministry also called on the E3 to avoid steps that could put in question the future of the JCPOA as "the Iran nuclear deal has not lost its relevance despite all the challenges."

