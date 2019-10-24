UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says No Time Limits For Turkish Military's Staying In Operation Peace Spring Area

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Moscow Says No Time Limits for Turkish Military's Staying in Operation Peace Spring Area

The Moscow-Ankara memorandum for resolving the situation in Syria sets no timeframe limiting Turkish military's staying in the area of its military operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Moscow-Ankara memorandum for resolving the situation in Syria sets no timeframe limiting Turkish military's staying in the area of its military operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"The memorandum sets no time parameters on the matter," Vershinin said, when asked how long Turkish servicemen will remain on Syria's territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia.

Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday. Russia and Turkey have also agreed on joint patrols to a depth of 6.2 miles from the Syria-Turkish border to the west and east of the Operation Peace Spring area, except for the city of Qamishli.

