Moscow Says Nord Stream Incident Took Place in Area Controlled by US Intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The recent incident on the Nord Stream gas pipelines took place in an area controlled by the US intelligence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Now, about where it happened ” this is the trade and economic zone of Denmark and Sweden.

.. These are the very NATO-centric countries stuffed with US weapons, these are the very countries completely controlled by the US intelligence. They are absolutely and definitely under the control of the US intelligence, which has been completely monitoring the situation there," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.