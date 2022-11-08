Moscow Says Not Holding Negotiations With United States on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Moscow is not negotiating with the United States on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"No, we are not negotiating with them," Rudenko said.

The Wall Street Journal reported US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has been conducting confidential talks in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. The Kremlin and the White House declined to confirm that such talks took place.