Moscow Says Nusra Prepares New Chemical Provocations in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia) are preparing a new provocation in Syria with use of toxic substances, in which White Helmets militants-linked group will also participate, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Friday.

"We learned from a reliable source that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group operating in Syria is preparing to carry out another provocation using toxic substances in line with a tried and tested scenario with participation of pseudo humanitarian workers from the White Helmets. It is assumed that the chemicals, which they currently accumulate in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the country's north, will be used against civilians," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry accused terrorists of staging chemical attacks "at the suggestion of their foreign curators," the responsibility for which is constantly shifted on to the Syrian government "within the framework of subsequently promoted propaganda campaigns."

The risk of such "dirty methods" implementation is growing ahead of the Syrian presidential election, scheduled for May 26, the ministry warned.

"We hope that the disclosure of the above-mentioned information will possibly contribute to the disruption of these criminal plans and prevent the death of innocent people," the ministry concluded.