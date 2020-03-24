Moscow Says Operation to Return Russians Stuck Abroad Due to COVID-19 Enters Active Phase

Evacuations of Russians stranded abroad by the coronavirus pandemic are in full swing, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday

"The process of assisting Russian nationals in need of being flown back has already entered the active phase," Maria Zakharova said on a Rossiya 1 tv show.

The pandemic prompted many countries to go into lockdown, grounding flights and tightening controls on the borders. Thousands of Russians have been stuck in holiday resorts.

Zakharova said Russian airlines pulled more than 1,300 people on Monday from France, Spain, Serbia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Morocco and Egypt. Of them, 57 were foreigners who will take a connecting flight home.