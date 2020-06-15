UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Paris Shifting Responsibility For Security Situation In Europe To Russia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) French politicians are shifting the blame to Russia for the lack of normal dialogue between the country and Europe, and for the security situation on the continent, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

The remarks come ahead of the video conference meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the Russian and French upper houses of parliaments slated for Friday, during which the sides plan to discuss the second joint report on bilateral relations.

"It is also striking that the Senate [the upper house of the French parliament] puts most of the responsibility on Russia for the lack of a normal dialogue and the security situation in Europe as a whole," Grushko said at the Russian upper house of parliament.

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow "has been invited to make concessions, first of all, on the Ukrainian settlement," and at the same time to find a way to overcome the mistrust from the side of Russia's Eastern European neighboring states.

Lawmakers from the Russian and French upper houses made the first joint report on bilateral relations in 2018 and presented it to the heads of states.

