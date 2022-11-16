UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Photos Of Rocket Parts Found In Poland Identified As Ukrainian S-300 Elements

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Moscow Says Photos of Rocket Parts Found in Poland Identified as Ukrainian S-300 Elements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The photographs published in Poland from the scene of the incident in Przewodow have been clearly identified as fragments of a missile of the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said later that the missiles were Russian-made.

Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information whose missiles fell on the territory of the country.

"The photographs of the wreckage found in the village of Przewodow published in Poland on the evening of November 15 were unambiguously identified by Russian specialists of the military-industrial sphere as elements of an surface-to-air guided missile of the S-300 air defense complex of the Ukrainian military," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Warsaw Poland November Border Media From

Recent Stories

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

1 hour ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

1 hour ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

3 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

4 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.