Moscow Says Photos of Rocket Parts Found in Poland Identified as Ukrainian S-300 Elements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The photographs published in Poland from the scene of the incident in Przewodow have been clearly identified as fragments of a missile of the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said later that the missiles were Russian-made.

Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information whose missiles fell on the territory of the country.

"The photographs of the wreckage found in the village of Przewodow published in Poland on the evening of November 15 were unambiguously identified by Russian specialists of the military-industrial sphere as elements of an surface-to-air guided missile of the S-300 air defense complex of the Ukrainian military," the ministry said in a statement.