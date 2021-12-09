UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Plans To Send New Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan Until End Of Year

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:32 PM

Moscow Says Plans to Send New Batch of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan Until End of Year

Russia intends to send another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by the end of the year, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia intends to send another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by the end of the year, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The first batch was delivered in November, the second one in early December.

"Another batch of humanitarian aid is planned to be send by the end of the year," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia November December

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms SEA’s board of trustees

19 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Egypt’s Foreign Minist ..

Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Issues of Common I ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China signs agreement to establish sister ..

Pakistan-China signs agreement to establish sister provinces, cities, parks, lak ..

2 minutes ago
 Insaf ration card just a beginning to systematize ..

Insaf ration card just a beginning to systematize relief mechanism to counter in ..

2 minutes ago
 Tedesco tasked with reviving Leipzig's fortunes

Tedesco tasked with reviving Leipzig's fortunes

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Raja Bazaar Panagah to inspect arrangeme ..

DC visits Raja Bazaar Panagah to inspect arrangements

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.