Moscow Says Plans to Send New Batch of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan Until End of Year

Russia intends to send another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by the end of the year, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia intends to send another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by the end of the year, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The first batch was delivered in November, the second one in early December.

"Another batch of humanitarian aid is planned to be send by the end of the year," Zakharova told a briefing.