Moscow Says Poland Should Take Immediate Measures Over Attack on Ambassador in Warsaw

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Russian foreign ministry expressed on Monday a strong protest to Warsaw in connection with the attack on the Russian ambassador and demanded that Poland take appropriate measures.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev was doused with red paint while trying to lay a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw.

"A strong protest was expressed to the Polish authorities for indulging neo-Nazis ... The Russian foreign ministry demanded that Warsaw immediately organize a wreath-laying ceremony, ensuring its complete safety from all kinds of provocations. We are trying to persuade the Polish side to take appropriate measures today," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the police were completely inactive.