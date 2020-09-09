UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Possible US Sanctions Related To Navalny Are No Reason To Change Approach

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed the belief on Wednesday that the United States was quite likely to impose sanctions on Moscow over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, noting this would not force Russia to change its stand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed the belief on Wednesday that the United States was quite likely to impose sanctions on Moscow over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, noting this would not force Russia to change its stand.

"Sanctions are quite possible, but this is not a reason to change anything in our approach, which is absolutely logical and explainable," Ryabkov told reporters.

