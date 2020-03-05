Moscow Says Potential UNSC Summit Should Discuss More Issues Apart From Arms Control

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The agenda for the potential summit of the five permanent UN Security Council member states should include a wide range of issues, not just the arms control suggested by the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

Media reported last week, citing a US administration official, that US President Donald Trump wanted to discuss arms control during the UNSC summit proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly, aiming to address the potential trilateral arms control deal with China and Russia. Trump said at a press conference when asked about the reports that the topic would be discussed in New York.

"We assume that the US side has agreed to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. And we do not think that any of the other members of the [permanent] five will oppose the idea ... As for the agenda, we have to carry out significant preparatory work together with our colleagues from the five [permanent UNSC member countries]. Initially, the Russian president, who is the initiator of this summit, voiced the idea that a wide range of issues should be discussed during the summit. And arms control issue, despite its importance, should not be the only one [on the summit's agenda]," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper.