Moscow Says Prague Not Yet Offering Date For Consultations On Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:29 PM

The Czech Republic has not yet offered a date for consultations with Russia on the pressing bilateral issues amid deteriorating relations, Russia's First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told Sputnik in an interview

In mid-May, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said that his country wanted to hold consultations with Russia at the foreign ministers level. The Russian embassy later confirmed Moscow's readiness for talks through a relevant note submitted to the Czech Foreign Ministry and a letter for Czech ambassador.

"The Czechs have not yet put forward any offer regarding dates. Obviously, the time is ripe for such consultations, as the Russian-Czech relations have recently largely degraded, and this is not our fault. Unfortunately, there is an impression that our partners are not interested in holding meaningful talks and improving the situation," Titov said.

Russia will not tolerate the Czech Republic's approach to expelling staffers of the Russian cultural center, the deputy foreign minister stressed.

"Perhaps, some external factors have an influence on Prague authorities' mindset. Just take the Czech government's decision to expel two employees of the Russian cultural center, especially given that the Czechs themselves admit they have no claims against them. We will not tolerate this approach," Titov said.

Late last week, two employees of the Prague office of the Russian Federal Agency for Humanitarian Cooperation were expelled from the country over an alleged ricin poisoning plot. Moscow qualified the situation as a provocation, warning that a tit-for-tat response will follow.

