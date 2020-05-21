Moscow Says Prague Yet to Set Date for Bilateral Consultations Amid Konev Monument Row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Czech Republic has not yet set a date for the consultations that it offered to hold with Moscow to defuse tensions around the demolition of the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.

In early May, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said that for the first time on the basis of the 1993 Agreement on Friendly Relations and Cooperation, Prague had sent a note to Moscow with a proposal to begin consultations to break the deadlock. Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, Maria Zakharova said that Russia had confirmed its readiness for the talks in a relevant note sent by the embassy in Prague to the Czech ministry and a letter to the Czech ambassador in Moscow.

"We know that our partners in the Czech Foreign Ministry have heard this signal from the Russian side. So far, we, however, have not received an official response concerning the timeline for consultations from the Czech side," the spokeswoman said.

Russia urges the Czech Republic to sit down at the negotiating table if Prague is still ready to remedy this "unhealthy situation" in bilateral relations "created by the Czech side," the diplomat added.

The relationship between the two nations took a nosedive after the monument to Konev, whose army liberated the Czech capital from Nazi occupation in 1945, was torn down on April 3 per the decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district. Speculations then emerged in the Czech Republic that a Russian diplomat had allegedly brought ricin poison into the Czech Republic to assassinate officials linked to the monument's removal.

Moscow has dismissed the claims as "egregious" and "heinous." Czech President Milos Zeman also expressed doubts that the reports about the allegedly prepared ricin attack were accurate.