Moscow Says Premature to Talk About Creation of Russian Military Base in Kherson Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) It is premature to talk about the creation of a Russian military base in the Kherson region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

"It is premature to comment on this, this is the first time I hear about it," Rudenko told reporters.