Moscow Says Premature To Talk About Creation Of Russian Military Base In Kherson Region

Published May 25, 2022

Moscow Says Premature to Talk About Creation of Russian Military Base in Kherson Region

It is premature to talk about the creation of a Russian military base in the Kherson region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) It is premature to talk about the creation of a Russian military base in the Kherson region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

"It is premature to comment on this, this is the first time I hear about it," Rudenko told reporters.

