- Moscow Says Premature to Talk About Creation of Russian Military Base in Kherson Region
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 12:34 PM
It is premature to talk about the creation of a Russian military base in the Kherson region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday
"It is premature to comment on this, this is the first time I hear about it," Rudenko told reporters.