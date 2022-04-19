UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Probing Bucha Events In ICC Will Be Difficult, As Russia, Ukraine Not Members

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Moscow Says Probing Bucha Events in ICC Will Be Difficult, As Russia, Ukraine Not Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) It will be difficult to conduct an investigation into alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which Moscow called a staged provocation, within the framework of the International Criminal Court (ICC) because neither Russia nor Ukraine is its member state, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's international organizations department, told Sputnik.

"The West decided to go its own way, they say something about the ICC. But it will be difficult with the ICC because neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the International Criminal Court," Ilyichev said.

Both Russia and Ukraine have signed the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, but neither has ratified the agreement. In 2016, Moscow withdrew its signature after the reunification of Crimea with Russia was recognized as an "occupation."

