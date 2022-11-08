Moscow Says Progress on Lifting Restrictions on Russian Exports Under Grain Deal Low

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Moscow is not satisfied with the progress on the lifting of restrictions on Russian food and fertilizer exports under the grain deal, and will take all factors into account when deciding on extending participation in the deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"We are not seeing much progress in regards to the Russian part. All factors will be taken into account when making a final decision on the extension," Rudenko said.

The diplomat added that Russia is analyzing how this deal being is implemented after the restoration of its participation and still has time to make a decision.

Last week, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal for several days after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Moscow returned to the deal after receiving guarantees from Kiev that it would refrain from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN.

After returning to the grain deal, the Kremlin said that Russia was still undecided about whether to extend it beyond the November 19 deadline. Moscow has repeatedly said the agreement was not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, while sanctions continue to hinder Russia's food exports even though the deal was supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.