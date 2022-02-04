UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Provocation Is True Goal Of Creating Alliance Between Ukraine, Poland, UK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The true aim of creating a new alliance involving Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom is nothing but provocation, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday the creation of a new cooperation format between Kiev, London and Warsaw, without providing any details on the format.

"You should understand that any alliances against someone are doomed. Because there is logic, because there is historical experience ... No matter how they fantasize about these goals, the truth of their goal is obvious ” a provocation," Zakharova told reporters.

