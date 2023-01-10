Moscow Says Purpose of Farce Around Venezuela Is Control Over Its Finances Abroad

The purpose of the US farce around the Venezuelan opposition is control over Venezuelan state finances, which are in foreign jurisdiction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The purpose of the US farce around the Venezuelan opposition is control over Venezuelan state finances, which are in foreign jurisdiction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Venezuelan opposition on December 30, 2022, at a second hearing, finally voted to dismiss the "interim government" of Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself head of state in 2019. Opposition leaders said that the resignation of the interim government is required as the structure has weakened and does not fulfill its tasks. Thus Guaido remains an illegitimately proclaimed head of state with no government and without controlling parliament.

"It is obvious that the tasks of the patrons of the 'color revolution' that did not take place in Venezuela remain the same... The ultimate goal of this farce is not hidden - to keep control over the Venezuelan state financial resources in foreign jurisdiction," the Russian ministry said.

"Apparently, any pseudo-legal schemes will be used to continue to keep at the disposal of the "democratic government of Venezuela in exile" such tidbits as the American subsidiary of the PDVSA oil state concern� - Citgo - and gold in the Bank of England," it said.