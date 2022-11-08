UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Reached Progress In Talks With Ankara On Russian Flights To Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia and Turkey have reached progress in the negotiations on lifting restrictions on Russian aviation flights to Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"Yes, there is (progress).

Our aviation authorities are engaged in this. We, as the foreign ministry, have been actively supporting these efforts with a view to removing all problems arising sometimes," Bogdanov told reporters, when asked whether there was progress in negotiations with Ankara on lifting restrictions on Russian aviation flights to Syria.

