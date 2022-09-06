UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Ready To Act If West Refuse To Cooperate In Barents Euro-Arctic Council

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Moscow Says Ready to Act If West Refuse to Cooperate in Barents Euro-Arctic Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) If the West is not prepared to have a constructive dialogue in the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC), then Russia will take actions to guarantee its national interests, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia's further participation in the BEAC directly depends on the readiness of Western countries to continue partnership on an equal basis with us. If we do not see this readiness, then all the necessary decisions will be taken to guarantee Russia's interests. I think our Western colleagues have already understood this by the example of some other structures, take, for example, the Council of the Baltic Sea States. At the same time, the existence of the BEAC without Russia, in fact, would lose all meaning," Belyaev said, commenting on whether the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will impact the BEAC.

If Sweden and Finland join NATO, then the only country in the BEAC that is not in the military bloc will be Russia, Belyaev said, adding that the current joint activities in the council are frozen.

The diplomat added that the BEAC has accumulated considerable experience of successful cooperation on climate, environmental protection, emergency response and many other issues. If the regional cooperation becomes fragmented or completely seizes to exist, it will have a negative impact on the development of the region.

BEAC was created in 1993 as a forum for cooperation in the Barents Region. Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden as well as the European Commission are members of BEAC, while Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States have the status of observers.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Canada France Norway Germany Same Iceland Italy United Kingdom Poland Japan United States Sweden Finland Netherlands Denmark All

Recent Stories

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

2 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

3 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.