Moscow Says Ready To Consider Possible EU Requests For Joint Probe Into Nord Stream Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Russia is ready to consider requests from EU countries for a joint investigation into recent incidents on the Nord Stream offshore gas pipelines, if any, but so far there have been none, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"If there are any appeals, we will consider them.

As far as I know, there have not been any yet," Grushko said, when asked about Russia's possible cooperation with EU member states in investigating incidents on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

On Monday, operator Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

