Moscow Says Ready To Discuss With EEU Partners Financing, Capacity Of NPP Construction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russia is ready to discuss with its Eurasian Economic Union's (EEU) partners the financial issues of the construction of nuclear power plants on their territories, as well as the parameters related to the capacity of the units, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Alexey (Likhachev, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head), today it is then necessary to discuss the finance policy. We are ready to discuss, this is the first. And the same with our Kazakh colleagues, we are ready," Mishustin said, adding that it is necessary to invite colleagues from Armenia as well.

