UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Ready To Facilitate IAEA Mission's Visit To Zaporizhzhia NPP At Every Stage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Moscow Says Ready to Facilitate IAEA Mission's Visit to Zaporizhzhia NPP at Every Stage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Moscow is ready to facilitate the visit of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) at every stage, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"I would like to recall what the Russian Foreign Ministry has been talking about for several months ... about Moscow's readiness to assist at every stage of this mission," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russia hopes that conclusions made by the mission will be objective and will not have any political connotation, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

2 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

4 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

6 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

7 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.