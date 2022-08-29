(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Moscow is ready to facilitate the visit of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) at every stage, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"I would like to recall what the Russian Foreign Ministry has been talking about for several months ... about Moscow's readiness to assist at every stage of this mission," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russia hopes that conclusions made by the mission will be objective and will not have any political connotation, the diplomat added.