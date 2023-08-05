Moscow Says Ready to Help African States in Setting Up Diplomatic Missions in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Russia is ready to provide any assistance to African countries in establishing the work of their diplomatic missions in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.

At last week's Russia-Africa Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that African partners consider opening embassies in Russia, Zakharova noted, adding that "the decision is up to them.

"

"For our part, we are ready to provide any assistance to African friends in establishing the work of their diplomatic missions in Russia," the spokeswoman said.

Russia is open to dialogue with foreign partners seeking equal, constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation, she added.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik was the official media partner of the event.