UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Ready To Mediate In Iran-Saudi Arabia Contacts To Settle Differences

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Moscow Says Ready to Mediate in Iran-Saudi Arabia Contacts to Settle Differences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Moscow is ready to mediate in the contacts between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the current problems should be resolved through dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on November 1 that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within its territory. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Western countries are deliberately escalating the atmosphere against Iran, stating that Tehran is allegedly preparing to strike Saudi Arabia. Iran's special services intercepted on Monday a cargo with money and intelligence equipment from Saudi Arabia, which was intended for rioters, according to army commander Maj.

Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.

"We have always been ready and are making efforts to play a certain intermediary role, if it is required by our friends both in Riyadh and in Tehran," Bogdanov said, commenting on the recent escalation in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The diplomat added that Russia urges the countries to resolve all issues through negotiations.

"We are in contact with both our Saudi and Iranian friends. We advocate that all contradictions and misunderstandings that arise should be resolved at the negotiating table within the framework of a constructive dialogue," Bogdanov said.

Related Topics

Attack Army Iran Moscow Russia Riyadh Saudi Tehran United States Saudi Arabia Money November All From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

39 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

1 hour ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.