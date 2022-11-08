Moscow Says Ready to Mediate in Iran-Saudi Arabia Contacts to Settle Differences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Moscow is ready to mediate in the contacts between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the current problems should be resolved through dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on November 1 that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within its territory. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Western countries are deliberately escalating the atmosphere against Iran, stating that Tehran is allegedly preparing to strike Saudi Arabia. Iran's special services intercepted on Monday a cargo with money and intelligence equipment from Saudi Arabia, which was intended for rioters, according to army commander Maj.

Gen. Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.

"We have always been ready and are making efforts to play a certain intermediary role, if it is required by our friends both in Riyadh and in Tehran," Bogdanov said, commenting on the recent escalation in relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The diplomat added that Russia urges the countries to resolve all issues through negotiations.

"We are in contact with both our Saudi and Iranian friends. We advocate that all contradictions and misunderstandings that arise should be resolved at the negotiating table within the framework of a constructive dialogue," Bogdanov said.