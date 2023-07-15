Moscow Says Ready to Organize Meeting to Sign Peace Treaty Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Russia is ready to organize a meeting of Russian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani foreign ministers and a subsequent summit in Moscow to sign the peace treaty, which should include guarantees for the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"(We are) ready to organize a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future to discuss ways to implement the agreements at the highest level, including the issue of negotiating a peace treaty, followed by a Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian summit in Moscow to sign the said document," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that "reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh," as well as the full implementation of previously agreed provisions, including the unblocking of transport communications and the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, should be "an integral part" of the treaty.